Household brand Dino Fino, renowned for its high-quality furniture and furnishings, has launched its new Contracts Floor.

Dedicated to offices, hotels, restaurants, catering establishments and any industry that requires turnkey projects, Contracts Floor boasts a great selection of office and custom furniture, flooring, tiles, bathrooms, lighting, complements and accessories, all while meeting both the aesthetic and practical requirements of any workspace.

“Customers who choose Dino Fino for their home are not only treated to high-quality furniture... they are given an experience,” Dino Fino, company founder of the brand, said.

“Our furniture offers maximum comfort that elevates every home experience. In fact, our company motto is ‘Experience. Live. Enjoy’. However, there is another place in which people spend most of their time in, and that is the office

“Finding the right furniture for a workspace is not just simply picking a desk and a chair. The work environment needs to be welcoming and comfortable for employees. It needs to have personality, be vibrant and be reflective of your business. That is why our new Contracts Floor is aimed to fulfil similar needs, ensuring comfort, functionality and of course, being aesthetically pleasing.”

Dino Fino represents over 40 furniture brands in Malta, focusing on high-quality and stylish products.

Besides supplying all the furniture necessary for one’s dream home, it now provides commercial customers the possibility of furnishing their workspaces with high-quality solutions, be it office furniture, office partitions, tiling and flooring and also set-ups for hotels and catering establishments, including hotel room furniture, reception desks, café counters, bathrooms and more.

The new showroom space is open in Msida Valley Road, Birkirkara. One can also visit dinofino.com.