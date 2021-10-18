Mariella Vella, associated for years within the Lasallian mission in Malta as an effective teacher and administrator, recently received Letters of Affiliation (AFSC) during a ceremony at the La Salle Retreat Centre, Mellieħa.

Earlier this year, the District Provincial Council wrote to Br Robert Shieler FSC, superior general, and to his council, to consider Vella for affiliation to the Lasallian Institute.

Having examined the recommendations, Br Superior and his council issued the certificate of affiliation.

It is a long-standing tradition in the institute to recognise individuals who distinguish themselves within the Lasallian family. The first and only Maltese person who, until now, received the Letters of Affiliation was Archbishop Sir Michael Gonzi in recognition for being instrumental in inviting the De La Salle Brothers to run St Michael’s Training College for male teachers in 1945.

He was also of great support to the early Brothers in Malta.

Affiliation to the institute falls within the remit of the Br Superior and his council. These can operate motu proprio but in general they only intervene in response to a request made by a region or a district. The request for affiliation is backed up by pertinent testimony from the local community and is submitted in the first place to the district council.

The request document, supported by and with the opinion of the said council, is sent to the Br Superior. After approval has been given, the Mother House sends a Letter of Affiliation to the Br Visitor who then hands it to the person concerned during a celebration suitable for this act of recognition.

There are two basic criteria for one to be considered for affiliation to the institute.

First, the person, through diverse initiatives and commitments, supports and promotes the international institute in its mission of human and Christian education.

Second, the person has to show a profound understanding, appreciation and integration of the Lasallian charism and spirituality in the day to day work and relationships.

Vella’s Lasallian journey started when she joined De La Salle College in 1982, after a short teaching experience in Kenya. Over the years, and until her retirement last August, she served under the direction of different Brother Directors.

Her style of educational relationship was marked by her respectful listening, be it a student or a colleague.

In 2006, she was already elected by her peers to represent them among heads of Church schools, first on the Private Schools Association and then on the Catholic Schools Association.

Here, she served as secretary for a number of years supporting other heads of Church schools, helped organise meetings for diverse key stakeholders as well as press releases.

On the national level, Vella participated in a number of working groups, such as the National Curriculum Framework Implementation Board as well as in discussion groups on the Equality Bill and the Education Act.

More recently, together with the Secretariat for Catholic Education and the Conference of Religious Major Superiors (KSMR), she has been working to promote the valued contribution of Lay Partners in Catholic Education as all Church schools want to guarantee their mission into the future.

On the level of the International Institute, Vella took an active part in the District’s Lasallian Educational Mission (MEL) Committee, participated in the District Mission Assembly in Kintbury, made her contribution in the Brothers’ District Chapter and participated in the Regional Mission Assembly in Rome. All these events took place in 2018.

Thinking on all these years of indefatigable service, Vella can make hers St John Baptist De La Salle’s reflection on his own life’s vocational journey:

“God, who guides all things with wisdom and serenity, whose way it is not to force the inclinations of persons, willed to commit me entirely to the development of the schools. God did this in an imperceptible way and over a long period of time so that one commitment led to another in a way that I did not foresee in the beginning.” (St John Baptist de La Salle, Memoirs of the Beginning)

In endearment, Vella may now be called Brother. And, of course, she may also now write the initials AFSC after her name.

On behalf of the Lasallian Institute and the District, the De La Salle Brothers and all partners, heartfelt congratulations to Br Mariella and thank you for being a dedicated educator in the Lasallian ministry, enhancing the Christian life among our students and colleagues, exemplifying servant leadership in an outstanding way, and conveying among us a sense of the presence of God and of God’s providential care for each one of us.