A foundation tasked with providing affordable accommodation to low and medium earners was launched on Friday.

The foundation, which is a partnership between the government and church, aims to help people who do not qualify for social housing.

Prime Minister Robert Abela said the government has worked tirelessly to ensure everyone has a roof over their heads.

Abela outlined various other schemes launched over the years to assist people in the property market, like the first-time buyer scheme, social loans, equity sharing and rent reforms.

The government will be contributing €300,000 annually to the foundation, and the church has handed over the Saint Joan of Arc convent in Kirkop for the first housing project.

Abela said the foundation will offer another alternative to people on low to medium income.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna said the church was dedicated to this collaboration with the state to offer affordable accommodation to those in need of help.

“Owning your own home is part of human dignity. It contributes to social inclusion and peace,” Scicluna said.

He said the foundation was there to assist people who could not keep up with the prices being demanded in the property market.