An Afghan mother, hoping to join her family in Germany in search of a better future for herself and her 10-year old son, was spared jail on Monday after she was caught travelling with forged documents.

Jamila Abdullahi, 47, landed at the Malta International Airport on a flight from Athens on Sunday along with her child. She was taken into police custody after airport officials found that the passports in her possession were forged.

She later told police how she had obtained the documents, fully cooperating in the investigation and supplying information that was subsequently verified, prosecuting Inspector Christian Abela told the court.

Assisted by two interpreters, the mother pleaded guilty to the forgery, as well as possession and use of forged documents.

When making submissions on punishment, the prosecution suggested a suspended sentence in view of the fact that the woman had a young child to look after, explaining that the boy was being cared for at police headquarters until the arraignment was over.

That line of argument was stressed further by defence lawyer Mario Caruana who explained that the accused had faced “a hard time in the east and just wanted to join her family".

“The word ‘Afghan’ sends shivers to everyone, especially women coming from Afghanistan,” said the lawyer.

The woman wished to apply for refugee status and would follow the necessary procedures until the authorities allowed her to reunite with her family.

Having faced great hardships and also as the mother of a 10-year old child, an effective jail term would spell even more harm not only for herself but also her son, argued the lawyer, appealing to the court to consider “the humanitarian aspect.”

Mother and son had spent the night at the Marsa detention centre and would continue to be detained until the asylum process was concluded, Inspector Abela pointed out.

In light of such circumstances, the court, presided over by magistrate Doreen Clarke, confirmed the woman’s guilt upon her own admission but handed her an eight-month jail term suspended for three years.