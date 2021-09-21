GauLive, the final phase of the 14th edition of Gaulitana: A Festival of Music, continues on Friday, September 24, with a concert by the Armed Forces of Malta Band.

The AFM will be presenting a full-scale concert at the festival – after all previous attempts had to be unfortunately put off due to the pandemic. The 40-piece band will be under the direction of its bandmaster, Captain Jonathan Borg.

Typical of the AFM, they will be presenting a highly varied repertoire. Works by renowned contemporary wind band composers such as David Shaffer, James Swearingen and Jacob de Haan will alternate with some British folk-inspired works including Ralph Vaughan Williams’s famous Folk Song Suite.

A Maltese touch will be added through a Charles Camilleri march

Some works will also feature some of the AFM soloists. The band will also play classic music with a tribute to Beethoven − the final movement from his epic Fifth Symphony.

The concert, starting at 8pm, is being held at the Ministry for Gozo’s courtyard, Victoria, and will be in full compliance with health protocols required for such enclosed areas. Entrance is free but reservations are required on bookings.gaulitana@gmail.com.

Gaulitana: A Festival of Music is principally supported by the Gozo Cultural Support Programme of Arts Council Malta and the Ministry for Gozo. More information is available on the festival’s Facebook page and on www.gaulitanus.com.