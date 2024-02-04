Armed Forces officials were sent to a site off Sliema’s coast on Sunday afternoon after a capsized dinghy was seen out at sea.

The dinghy was spotted in an area off Tower Road and reported to the police at around 2.30pm, a police spokesperson told Times of Malta.

The AFM was immediately informed and a patrol boat was dispatched to the area, to determine whether anyone was aboard the dinghy or in distress. 

They need not have worried: it transpired that the dinghy was attached to a boat and came loose during a boating event held earlier on Sunday, a police spokesperson said. Nobody was injured and the dinghy was towed away. 

