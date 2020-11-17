Members of the Armed Forces will receive higher allowances as part of an €8.2 million agreement reached between the government and the General Workers’ Union on Tuesday.

The agreement will benefit 1,750 AFM personnel across all army divisions.

All those at the rank of major or lower will be getting a raise.

Speaking during a signing ceremony at the AFM’s Safi air wing, Prime Minister Robert Abela said the agreement was a clear sign that the government had faith in the armed forces.

He also vowed government’s continued support to the AFM through the upgrading of army infrastructure.

The road to union recognition for the disciplined forces has been a long one.

The agreement with the armed forces comes hot on the heels of a similar one signed with the Civil Protection Department.

Abela said the government will now shift its focus on improving the work conditions of correctional facility officials.