The Armed Forces Malta on Sunday rescued 47 people who were on a wooden migrant boat in distress at sea. They arrived in Malta just before 6pm on Sunday.

The AFM made the rescue public in a statement issued at 6.30am on Monday morning.

German charity Sea-Eye said it had rescued 78 migrants off the Libyan coast on Saturday and accused Libyan authorities of harassing rescuers and acting illegally.

The Alan Kurdi, named after a Syrian child whose drowning in the Mediterranean in 2015 brought global attention to the migrant crisis, received distress calls and rushed to aid migrants stranded on two boats.

"Our ship #ALANKURDI rescued 62 people from an inflatable boat in the morning. Water was already entering. Among them are 8 women and 7 children, the youngest just six months old," a Sea-Eye statement said.

"The #ALANKURDI found the second boat in distress and rescued another 16 people. Three people are severely dehydrated and were immediately taken to the on-board hospital for medical treatment," it added.

"The self-proclaimed Libyan coastguards treat the area of search and rescue operations as their territorial waters, harassing civilian rescuers and giving illegal instructions," Johanna Pohl, the head of operations on the Alan Kurdi, said, according to Sea-Eye.

The Alan Kurdi has been active since 2018 and has rescued hundreds of people so far.