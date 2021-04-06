All migrants reportedly stranded at sea have safely reached Italian territory, the Armed Forces of Malta said, contradicting claims made by humanitarian organisations.

The AFM released a statement after 37 civil society organisations expressed their concern about the fate of over 100 men, women and children reportedly in distress at sea.

"Contrary to allegations in the local media on this particular case, the migrants on board repeatedly reiterated their intention to continue proceeding towards their intended destination," the AFM said.

"Indeed, this particular boat, and others, reached safely their intended destination, and on their own steam."

AFM provided a photograph, taken moments prior to the boat's entry in Italian territory, Lampedusa.

"The boat in the image reproduced, powered by two outboard engines and on a steady course and speed, is the same boat being portrayed by some media outlets as adrift at sea."

When contacted, both Sea Watch International and Alarm Phone said they did not receive any information as to whether the 110 people arrived in Lampedusa or not.

The AFM insisted that all allegations of boats sinking, left adrift or rescues being hindered are "false and unfounded".

Media reports on Sunday said a group of 110 people may be unaccounted for, with emergency hotline NGO Alarm Phone accusing the Armed Forces of Malta of ordering a rescue vessel to leave the scene of the drifting migrants boat.

"While some NGOs have lost sight of the boat, it is evident that this was not the case for local authorities who maintained the duty of care."

The statement said that not every migrant boat on the high seas is "automatically a case of distress".

There are various instances where migrant boats in international waters do not require assistance and express intent to proceed autonomously to their intended destination, the Maltese army said.

The AFM went on to criticise humanitarian NGOs, saying it is not the first time they spread false or incorrect information, which could stir away resources from other cases where people are actually in distress.

It added that illegal border crossing involving migrants who transit through Malta's Search and Rescue Region/international waters to reach Italy are not uncommon.

AFM said the Rescue Coordination Centre closely monitors all cases.