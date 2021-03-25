The Central Bank’s Malta Coin Centre is on Thursday issuing two numismatic coins in silver and cupro-nickel, marking the 50th anniversary of the Armed Forces of Malta.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the coins will not be on sale from the bank’s premises but will only be available from the Malta Coin Centre e-shop here.

The coin design was the result of a collaboration between the bank and the AFM. The coins were manufactured by the Royal Dutch Mint.

On the reverse, the coins feature the AFM’s regimental badge on a red-on-blue coloured background. On the obverse is the coat of arms of the Republic of Malta together with the year of issue.

The coins can be pre-ordered from the Malta Coin Centre website.

More information may be obtained from the Malta Coin Centre, which may be contacted by email here, or by phone on 2550 6006/7.

A digital version of the 2021 coin programme is available from the Malta Coin Centre website as well as on the Central Bank of Malta’s website