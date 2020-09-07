The racing Williams family ended their association with Formula One on Sunday with an understated result at the Italian Grand Prix that reflected their recent fortunes and a pledge from one of their drivers to "drive like hell to honour the name".

After 740 races, 114 victories, 128 pole positions and 16 world championship titles, team founder Frank Williams and his daughter Claire, who had been running the team as deputy team principal, severed their connection.

