After staging both a Summer and now a Winter Olympics, there is one major international sports event left for China to host – the football World Cup.

Football fan President Xi Jinping has said he wants China to stage and even win the men’s World Cup one day, and the country has been building and renovating stadiums in apparent anticipation.

But analysts say Xi’s dream faces a number of obstacles, starting with the dismal performance of the national team.

