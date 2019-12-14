The British people have voted overwhelmingly to support the Conservative Party, which has sought a clear mandate to accelerate the country’s departure from the EU. So Boris Johnson can now rely on Parliament’s full support to get Brexit done as soon as possible.

This is the good news that those who see Britain’s future outside the Europeans Union wanted. But the realities of this momentous decision will begin to be discovered in the coming months and years, especially after voters realise that some of the pledges from the Brexit camp are unattainable. We can only hope that the election result will not continue exacerbating the right-wings sentiments in the UK.

One probable collateral effect of Thursday’s election may well be the break up of the United Kingdom. Scotland supported the Scottish Nationalist Party and the demand for a second independence referendum may be hard for the Westminster Parliament to resist. Johnson will need to use every shred of his charisma to keep Britain united.

The biggest loser in this election was, of course, the Labour Party and its leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Labour preferred to sit on the fence on the Brexit issue, trying to please both Remainers and Brexiteers. People want clarity in what the party they support stands for.

Jeremy Corbyn was accused of being a nostalgic idealist who is entirely out of touch with the reality of British society today, even if a number of his left-wing ideologies are desperately needed in today’s democracies.

The other side of the coin of the UK election is the effects that Britain’s exit will have on the rest of the EU.

The divorce agreement should not take long to finalise. What will take much longer is the consolidation of the relationship between the EU and Britain post-Brexit.

The effects on Malta need to be managed pragmatically to ensure that the excellent relationship that already exists between the two countries will be strengthened.

The new Maltese prime minister will undoubtedly be focusing on how Malta’s relationship with Britain can be spared any unnecessary shocks after Brexit. Tourism, education, health and economic cooperation are priority areas for discussions between the two countries in the weeks and months after Brexit.

We share with Britain a common language, a historical heritage and a genuine friendship between our people. Both countries have an interest to ensure that Brexit will not affect these critical links that have been built over centuries of shared experiences.

The rest of the EU would do well to treat Britain in the friendliest way after Brexit. There will inevitably be many changes in the relationship between Britain and the Union as a result of new legal realities.

But Britain and the EU still have common interests in security, defence, and trade.

One hopes that overly rigorous bureaucratic obstacles will not hinder the movement of EU and British citizens throughout Europe.

The British people have opted quite overwhelmingly that they want to build their future outside the EU.

Malta might have lost an ally at EU leverl but it needs to do whatever it takes to preserve the traditional friendly relationships built over more than two centuries of shared history.