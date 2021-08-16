Bordeaux striker Samuel Kalu collapsed on the pitch in a French Ligue 1 game at Marseille on Sunday where temperatures hit a sweltering 30 degrees.

The 23-year-old Nigerian international fainted and slumped to the Stade Velodrome surface in the early stages of the match.

Worried teammates gathered around the stricken Kalu and frantically waved their hands to the bench to summon medical help.

After a few heart-stopping moments, Kalu managed to stand up but was substituted and replaced by Remi Oudin.

The incident came just two months after Denmark’s Christian Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest in a Euro 2020 match.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta