Updated at 9.01am

An environmental group is challenging the validity of the Manoel Island master plan, claiming that one of the people on the board that approved it is the same person found to have a conflict of interest that resulted in the db Group’s Pembroke project being thrown out by the court.

Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar said on Monday that Matthew Pace, the owner of a Remax real estate franchise, was similarly involved in the approval of the Midi Manoel Island master plan.

A court last month found that Mr Pace, who voted in favour of the db Group's City Centre project, had a conflict of interest in the project.

The €300 million City Centre project is to build a hotel, retail outlets and hundreds of apartments on the former ITS site at St George's Bay.

Mr Pace should have played no part in deciding that project's fate, the court found, as his real estate company stood to gain from it being approved.

Mr Pace has said the court's information was "incorrect" and refused to resign from the PA board.

Midi's Manoel Island plans

Midi's plans for Manoel Island were approved by the PA in March. They involve building a hotel, retail outlets, yacht marina and 600 high-end apartments on the site.

FAA is arguing that because Mr Pace owns a real estate franchise, he has a similar conflict of interest in that project.

“Under the principles set out by Judge Chetcuti, the involvement of the Gżira Local Council on the Planning Board as well as with Midi on the Manoel Island Foundation should equally invalidate permit PA 9407/17,” the NGO said.

Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar also said it would be irresponsible and unethical to grant a permit for the excavation of Manoel Island when the overall permit was still under appeal.

The Planning Authority is due to decide on the excavation (PA 08605/18) on Thursday. However, the outline permit (PA 9407/17) for the overall project is still being contested at appeal by FAA on legal, procedural and planning issues.

“A decision in favour of the excavation permit would reduce the whole appeal process to a travesty,” it said.