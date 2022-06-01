Following some noisy peacocks keeping Mosta residents awake, now it is pigs roaming the streets of Ħal Farruġ that have residents in the area disturbed.

A post on a Luqa Facebook group page expressed concern about pigs that have taken to wandering the streets of the hamlet.

Ħal Farruġ falls under the responsibility of the Luqa Local Council.

The pigs are normally kept in nearby fields by a farmer, according to one councillor. But they are somehow allowed out to take regular strolls in the area. The councillor said reports had been sent to the Animal Welfare.

Pigs roam the streets of Ħal Farruġ, in this photo posted to a public Facebook group by a resident. Photo: Facebook

One resident said the animals were damaging a wall overlooking Wied in-Noqor and they were also pulling stones out onto the street. This could damage cars parked by this wall, he said.

Last week, several Mosta residents reported a constant high-pitched screaming of peacocks at all times of day and night.

The crying of the long-feathered bird was heard mostly in the environs of Triq San Anton Abbati but some residents further afield also reported hearing the persistent sound of the peacocks.

The matter seems to have now been resolved, the owners having promised some of the complainants that the birds would be “removed”.

Peacocks are known for being noisy and to cry for various reasons.

But mating season can cause them to be noisier than usual – it runs from late February to the beginning of August.