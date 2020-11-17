Manchester United star Marcus Rashford, after forcing British government to feed poorer children in school holidays, on Tuesday launched a new campaign to encourage kids to read — this time with official blessing.
“I only started reading at 17, and it completely changed my outlook and mentality,” the 23-year-old England striker said.
“I just wish I was offered the opportunity to really engage with reading more as a child, but books were never a thing we could budget for as a family when we needed to put food on the table.”
