A legal reform of the construction industry, launched in the aftermath of a fatal building collapse, is set to be tabled in parliament next month, Robert Abela said after the victim's family criticized his "empty talk".

The prime minister was speaking after Carmel Pace said the death of his wife, Miriam in a horrific building collapse six months ago, had meant nothing to the authorities.

Abela insisted the reform would be on the agenda when parliament reconvenes following the summer recess.

Mother of two Miriam Pace, 54, died when her home in Triq Joseph Abela Scolaro, Ħamrun, collapsed into a building site on March 2. Two architects, a contractor and a construction worker have since been charged with her involuntary homicide.

Robert Abela says construction reform will be tabled before parliament in October. Video: Keith Micallef

Following the tragedy Abela said he was angry and promised action, including setting up a commission, headed by a retired judge, to draft legal reforms governing the construction sector.

The victim's devastated husband said the family had heard nothing about their recommendations, which remain unpublished.

"We have heard nothing about the report which the Prime Minister had asked for. A request for a public inquiry has been ignored," he said.

Asked for his reaction, Abela said the report has been concluded and handed over "to be translated in the form of a bill".

Miriam Pace was killed when her home collapsed. Her husband said she was worried about construction work next door. Photo: Facebook

He said he wanted this to be among the first reforms enacted by parliament after summer.

He said a draft had been presented to the Chamber of the Architects yesterday by Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg who will be meeting industry stakeholders on Thursday with the aim of having a final bill approved by cabinet by the end of September.

Abela empathized with the family but told reporters that he had kept in touch with them and had been forthcoming with all information they had requested.