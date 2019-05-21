The Lily Juniors within the Our Lady of the Lily Musical Society of Mqabba is organising an activity for all children of Mqabba and their friends on Thursday.

“Afternoon by the Pool” is going to be held in a farmhouse in the limits of Qrendi and will include various activities. The children will have the chance to swim in the pool and food and drinks will be served.

The group will be under the strict supervision of members within the Women’s Commission. Transport will leave Mqabba Square at 3pm.

For bookings call 9982 0811. More information on www.talgilju.com.