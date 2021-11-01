Those visiting the elderly at residential homes in the afternoon can now stay by their side for four hours - up from 90 minutes, as the authorities further relaxed COVID measures.

People are still able to visit the elderly for an hour in the morning, while up to two visitors per session will be allowed in their room.

In a statement on Monday, the Ministry for Active Ageing said both must be fully vaccinated.

Vaccinated staff will also be able to work in multiple residential homes.

At least 98 per cent of residents in homes for the elderly have had their booster jab.