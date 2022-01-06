Attorney General Victoria Buttigieg must explain her decision to drop attempted homicide charges against one of the suspects in the botched 2010 HSBC heist, the PN said in a statement.

In an eleventh-hour deal on Wednesday, the Attorney General agreed to a plea deal with suspect Darren Debono, known as It-Topo, in exchange for a guilty plea and his testimony against other suspects.

Debono along with other would-be robbers is suspected to have fired tens of shots at police officers who interrupted the hold-up on HSBC’s Qormi headquarters.

The plea deal saw Debono sentenced to 10 years imprisonment, with attempted homicide charges that could have led to a far heftier sentence being dropped by the Attorney General.

In a statement by MPs Karol Aquilina and Beppe Fenech Adami, the PN said the Attorney General is obliged to account for her actions in serious cases that impact public security, particularly when public officials have been implicated in the crimes.

OPM minister Carmelo Abela and former minister Chris Cardona have both faced accusations of organising and facilitating the hold-up, although they strongly deny the claims.

Prime Minister Robert Abela has so far declined to take any action against Carmelo Abela.

The PN said it was of utmost importance that the Attorney General explained her decision to drop the homicide charges, particularly given how numerous police officers put their lives on the line that day.

In a dig at the Attorney General, the PN “reminded” her that according to the constitution, the Attorney General’s office is an independent body that should not be subject to control by any outside person or body.

The PN said it expects the Attorney General to give an account of her actions, thus ensuring that justice is not only done, but is seen to be done.