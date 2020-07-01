Attorney General Peter Grech warned police to tread carefully on the Panama Papers investigations as this could trigger trouble and unrest in the country, a court has heard.

The information emerged during proceedings of the public inquiry into Daphne Caruana Galizia's 2017 murder, when former Economic Crimes Unit chief Ian Abdilla took the witness stand.

Abdilla, who was sacked from his role last month, has been criticised during has time leading the unit for failing to press charges in major cases of alleged white-collar crime.

During the inquiry on Wednesday, Judge Joseph Said Pullicino referred to an Economic Crimes Unit file in which there was advice from Attorney General Peter Grech.

“What about the Attorney General’s advice to tread very carefully regarding the Panama Papers, because there was trouble brewing for the country? Was that why you did nothing?” the judge asked Abdilla.

He said that he could not recall receiving such advice.

Ian Abdilla was replaced as head of the Economic Crimes Unit in June.

Published in 2016, the Panama Papers revelations disclosed that former minister Konrad Mizzi and the prime minister's former chief of staff Keith Schembri had secret shell companies in the tax haven. Caruana Galizia who had revealed the news a few months before the Panama Papers leaks.

It was later revealed that these companies had links with 17 Black – a secret Dubai company – owned by Yorgen Fenech who has since been charged in connection to her brutal murder in 2017.

To date none of those mentioned in the Panama Papers revelations have yet been investigated or charged.

On Wednesday Abdilla testified that at the time the police lacked the necessary resources and as they had even “greater cases” which he said never made it to the media.

Judge Abigail Lofaro questioned how it was possible that any other investigation could eclipse the Panama Papers. Yet, Inspector Abdilla insisted, citing the Portman Case and Swedish pension schemes.

These investigations were into claims of a €200 million fraud, with money taken from wealthy Italians and moved to the British Virgin Islands. The Swedish pensions’ case concerned an €80 million fraud run from Malta.