The attorney general will not divulge any details regarding ongoing inquiries into the 11 prison deaths that occurred over the past two years, saying they are “confidential in nature”.

Last week, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri fended off criticism about the number of prison deaths saying that, after seeing the conclusions to some of the inquiries, “the absolute majority of them – about 75%” – were due to natural causes.

He said it was up to the attorney general to decide whether or not to release the findings of these magisterial inquiries, adding that he had no objection. But Attorney General Victoria Buttigieg has now ruled out making any details public.

In the past two years, there have been 11 reported deaths at the Corradino Correctional Facility. The most recent one was that of Pakistani inmate Ihtisham Ihtisham, who was just 25 and who died “in his sleep” while behind bars. His family said they were demanding answers as he had no pre-existing health condition.

Last week, Times of Malta sent questions to the attorney general in an attempt to establish at what stage the various inquiries into the 11 deaths were. We asked what was holding back pending inquiries and what was the outcome of completed inquires. We also asked if relatives were kept informed of the outcome.

The AG replied: “In accordance with Article 551 (2) of the Criminal Code, a magisterial inquiry needs to be conducted relative to deaths that occur in prison or in places of confinement.

“Magisterial inquiries are confidential in nature and no information relative to how many inquiries have been or are being carried out or any other details relative to same may be divulged.”

The AG said members of the family of the deceased had to request a copy of the procés verbal (outcome of the inquiry) in accordance with the provisions of the Criminal Code.

11 deaths in two years

• June 7, 2018 – A 35-year-old was found dead in his cell with no signs of external violence to his body, the authorities said.

• December 11, 2018 – A 26-year-old inmate died, reportedly by suicide, as he began his sentence for rape.

• December 26, 2018 – A man died after he was found unconscious in his cell, hours after complaining he was feeling unwell and asking for painkillers.

• March 13, 2019 – A 39-year-old man died by suicide, using a blanket. He was awaiting trial for attempted murder and domestic violence.

• October 27, 2019 – A man was found unconscious in his cell and was taken to hospital, where he died.

• November 25, 2019 – A 49-year-old died after being found unconscious in his cell with no signs of external violence.

• November 30, 2019 – Quadruple murderer Ben Ali Wahid Ben Hassine died in hospital, according to media reports.

• February 24, 2020 – A 72-year-old was found dead in his cell. The prisoner was John Attard, an accomplice in the stabbing of Gozitan traffic warden Fortunata Spiteri, 19 years ago.

• September 5, 2020 – A 45-year-old was found dead in his prison cell. The authorities said he died of natural causes but his family expressed doubts given his age.

• September 7, 2020 – Nazzareno Mifsud, 57, was found dead in his prison cell with suicide bing suspected. He was facing an extradition request from the US for molesting two boys.

• November 19, 2020 – 25-year-old Pakistani Ihtisham Ihtisham was found dead in his cell with initial indications suggesting he died while sleeping, the authorities said.