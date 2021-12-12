The bad weather that hit Malta on Saturday did little to disrupt the proceedings on the first day of the 2021 National Swimming Championships hosted by the Aquatic Sports Association of Malta in Tal-Qroqq.

Following the end of the competition on Saturday, the following Age Group records were established.

Caine Schembri swam a time of 33.36 in the 50m Breaststroke. The previous record of 33.65, had been established by Schembri himself in June, 2021 in Gżira.

