In the last century, generations of people before us fought for liberties and rights. In the UK, women only achieved equal voting rights to men as recently as 1928. Apartheid policies became obsolete in South Africa and the US in the 1960s. In Malta, the right to support whichever political party you preferred without the threat of eternal damnation only became a reality in the late 1960s.

We have certainly come a long way in terms of equality, freedom of expression and economic rights. Discriminating against people based on their colour, race, religion and sexual orientation is now unthinkable and unacceptable. Still, ageism and reverse ageism permeate most societies. They are the last discrimination frontier that many still find acceptable.

Political parties try to curry favour with the electorate by claiming to be progressives. Their communication literature often projects images of young people happy to be associated with a particular party. Older politicians are shown the door as “senior citizens” are perceived as no longer suitable to enhance the party image in a society obsessed with youthful looks and pseudo-liberal ideas.

It is hard to define at what age a person is considered to be “over the hill”. Many begin to worry about the process of ageing when they turn 50. Few people use the term ‘senior citizen’ with pride. The implications of being a senior are associated with little old ladies bent over with a cane or pushing a walker. Similarly, only 18- to 25-year-olds may want to project themselves as “mature” to impress a date or a potential boss.

Ageism is usually defined as stereotyping and discriminating against individuals or groups based on their age. In most cases, it means you think or judge someone as being “too old” to perform a job at the rate you prefer. Accordingly, reverse ageism is where people think or judge someone as being “too young” to perform a job. Some businesses still insist on seniority expressed in terms of several years of employment to fill management posts. Executives who judge their staff based on their abilities in the context of their age are entirely narrow-minded.

Similarly, forcing older employees to take early retirement reflects a retrograde management mentality that is still so prevalent. It should be every individual’s right to decide when to leave the workplace. Good employers create career ladders for all their employees, no matter how many older individuals choose to remain in the workforce. Companies that make early retirement of their older workers a central plank of their HR strategy perpetuate the ageist stereotype that older employees are making career progression difficult for younger generations.

Men usually encounter ageism in the job market. Would a 50-year-old looking for a career move be encouraged to apply for a job that requires him to be “dynamic” or “digitally savvy”? Still, women after “a certain age” feel more pressure. Some run for Botox, expensive hair colouring and personal trainers.

While both sexes may experience ageism in the workplace, men are hardly ever discriminated against based on age-related looks. Unfortunately, women are not so lucky. Society seems to want us to avoid ageing at all costs.

Business and political leaders obsessed with youth, tech and flexibility deprive society of institutional memory and experience. Of course, a few employers face a genuine problem with some older people who have grown stale, believing that their long service gives them a right to spend the rest of their employment years taking it easy and “freewheeling” in their workplace. Such workers should be read the riot act and told that their right to continue working is subject to good performance and merit.

Societal leaders need to do more to address the stereotypes that promote ageism and reverse ageism.

It is fallacious to believe that older generations do not want to learn or try new things. It is equally wrong to think that younger generations are not ready to learn everything their older counterparts have been taught.

Concerns about age discrimination are possibly becoming more pronounced as the baby boomers are now retiring from work but still hope to spend many years of healthy and meaningful living.

They refuse to be pigeonholed in one of the seven stages of life so succinctly described by Shakespeare. Politicians too ready to ban baby boomers to the human scrapheap must remember that the increasingly crucial grey vote could decide their political future.

Merit and not age should be the gold standard for valuing a person’s worth.