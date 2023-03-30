Former England boss Roy Hodgson says he does not feel old enough for retirement after being tempted back to Crystal Palace to take on the challenge of a Premier League relegation scrap.

The 75-year-old, who was in charge of the Eagles between 2017 and 2021, was re-appointed last week on a contract until the end of the season following the sacking of Patrick Vieira.

Struggling Palace are on a 12-match winless run in the English top flight and sit just three points above the relegation zone before Saturday’s home game with 17th-placed Leicester.

