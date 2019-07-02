A State agency has justified encroaching on agricultural land without a development permit in works to widen an approach road to Triq Tal-Balal, saying the works are within the footprint of a pre-planned road.

Infrastructure Malta provided this reply to Times of Malta when questioned about the legality of the roadworks taking place near Valyou Supermarket in Naxxar.

A 50-metre stretch of agricultural land along Triq il-Parroċċa has been flattened by bulldozers and a retaining wall constructed some three metres away from the existing road’s footprint.

However, a search on the Planning Authority website yielded no permit covering the project.

By law, a full development permit is a must whenever works extend beyond the road’s footprint.

Yet, in recent months there have been instances whereby Infrastructure Malta has flouted that law only to regularise its position at a later stage – as was the case at Tal-Balal Road itself a stone’s throw away.

In that case, the arterial thoroughfare was doubled in size from two to four lanes but an application to sanction (the term used to regularise illegal developments) was only sought after Times of Malta had flagged the abuse.

As for the ongoing works on the approach road in Naxxar, an agency spokesman said they were part of a plan to widen the stretch between the two roundabouts on Tal-Balal Road and Triq il-Parroċċa from two to four lanes.

The works, he said, were meant to provide “safer” access to Naxxar centre and Triq Leli Falzon, an adjacent residential road on the outskirts of the town which would be widened in due course.

Despite being presented with photographic evidence of the agricultural land taken up to widen Triq il-Parroċċa, the agency insisted the widening was just “allegations”.

It said the wall under construction was a replacement of the previous road’s embankment with a stronger yet narrower retaining structure to “maximise” the carriageway width “within” the existing footprint.

“The area shown in the photo had been included as part of the road area when it was built in the 1980s. It was also part of the land expropriated for this road ever since,” the spokesman said.

The agency insisted the works were being carried out “within the existing and schemed [planned] road footprints” and the only approval required in such cases was a “roadworks permit” from Transport Malta, which Infrastructure Malta’s contractor had obtained.

However, he acknowledged that a larger area of agricultural land has been impacted, as some of the works had to be carried out from adjacent fields. Infrastructure Malta pledged to restore this land to its original condition.

Meanwhile, works are also under way on the other side of Triq Tal-Balal in San Ġwann, between the two roundabouts near Junior’s Toyshop and Triq Bellavista.

Last week, an agency spokesman told Times of Malta that this stretch would be widened to four lanes.

However, the approved plans for the project show otherwise: the carriageway heading from San Ġwann to Naxxar will remain with a single lane.

Infrastructure Malta has now explained that this is due to “physical constraints” in this part of the road.

No agricultural land will be lost here but the agency confirmed that 12 trees will have to be uprooted and an attempt made to transplant 11 of them, which are non-invasive, a few metres away.

Infrastructure Malta has denied the suggestion that ongoing works in Naxxar and San Ġwann were an afterthought, to address new bottlenecks which resulted from the widening of Tal-Balal Road.