An agency offering free holistic support to victims of crime was launched on Thursday by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri.

The agency will be comprised of victims support members of the police corp and a multidisciplinary team of professionals offering psychological and legal help.

The agency will be a point of reference for victims of crime who often feel lost and overwhelmed by the lack of coordination between the agencies meant to support them, said Camilleri.

“The victims of crime tell you in the first few weeks the support they receive is very important. They feel their world collapsing on them,” he pointed out.

“I have had the opportunity to meet with a lot of these victims and talk to them. Some will tell you they didn’t know what procedures to follow, or that they felt there wasn’t any communication between the agencies that were meant to help them,” he continued.

CEO of the new agency, Brian Farrugia, said European studies show that between 2019-2020, one in four citizens reported some form of harassment.

However, the same studies show that many victims held back from reporting their experiences because of fear of retaliation or intimidation from the aggressor.

“A lot of these victims find it difficult to access their rights and find a voice. They feel abandoned by the authorities,” he said.

“Through this agency, we will be offering protection and encouraging victims of support to find help right away,” he continued.