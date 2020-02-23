On February 15, Agenda Bookshop reopened its new and fully-refurbished flagship store at The Embassy in St Lucy Street, Valletta.

The shop has been updated to Agenda’s brand standard modern layout and shop fit. It is offering consumers a vast range of books, magazines, newspapers, stationery, gifts, greeting cards and snacks. It is particularly offering an improved and very extensive range of stationery, catering also for office demands, as well as a wider selection of greeting cards.

To celebrate the opening of the outlet, Agenda Bookshop at The Embassy is offering numerous promotional offers across various categories, including: fifty per cent off your third book; pick three stationery items and pay for two; and buy two greeting cards and get one free.

In a few months’ time, the shop will be offering fully-fledged photocopy bureau services via Agenda Bookshop’s partnership with Copy Quick Print Shop.

Agenda Bookshop operates a total of 10 stores across Malta, resulting in the retail brand establishing itself as a leader in its sector.

The Embassy outlet will be open from Monday to Saturday, from 8am to 7pm and on Sundays from 9am to 6pm.

For more information, visit www.millermalta.com/outlets.