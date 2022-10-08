Read the other reports in the Agent Charlie series.

This evening I am fed and burped, cleaned and changed, and we go out. Something special is happening in a nearby town.

The streetlights are off.

Baskets full of candles are suspended overhead, and through the doorways of open houses we see golden flames flickering in hallways, on the floors, on the chairs and tables, even on a grand piano. We hear enriching music which Bristles calls ‘bagpipes’.

There are so many Natives cheering in the street that Smooth leads us to a quiet alley, lined with orange candles. There we find a couple dancing. I see a slender man guiding his partner through elegant sequences.

His neckband turns blue and red and green as he spins the girl.

