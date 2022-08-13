This is entry number four in the Agent Charlie series. Read previous chapters.

Mission Brief : Not all babies are Agents. Only a chosen few have the advanced sensory perception required to learn about the Natives.

Milestones : Two months into my mission and my Natives are showing encouraging signs of development. Their vocalisation has advanced to gurgling, cooing, oohs and aahs. They smile.

Smooth’s singing has improved but she has started to dance with me. Bristles now puts on my nappy the correct way round but deposits particles of beard after a trim. He no longer attempts to breastfeed me. Recently he has learned to follow simple facial cues when I’m hungry, tired or bored of him.

A Return to the Moon-Feeding Clinic : Our operatives are everywhere. As we sit outside the clinic, other Agents are waiting in black and silver chariots. A big blond woman is grimly rocking her daughter.

I glance across at her Agent.

What are you in for?

Colic. You?

I smile at her naivety.

That’s classified.

Smooth takes me into the clinic, leaving Bristles outside reading a book by Groucho Marx. On one of the clinic walls there’s a photo display of captured Agents. Next to it is a poster of an Agent asleep against a vast Vanilla Moon. The caption reads: Skin to Skin. We Love It. Can’t You Tell?

A brief interrogation: I am weighed, measured and fed.

I tell them nothing.

When we come back out the waiting area is full of screaming Agents, fathers with murderous eyes and mothers trying not to panic. In their midst is Bristles, deep in his book, laughing like crazy.

Celestial Movements : I am lying in my cot conducting the stars. With each finger I draw musical notes from the constellations: I hear violins from Orion, Cassiopeian flutes, percussion from the heart of a dark nebula, oboes in a supershell, an orchestra shivering to life in the remnants of a superno—

‘Hey…’ says Bristles, picking me up. ‘I think someone needs a burp!’

The orchestra collapses.

I vow revenge.

Summary :

So far so good.

No one suspects I’m in charge.

