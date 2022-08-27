This is the sixth chapter in the fictional diary of Charlie. Read previous installments here.

Mobility Milestone: I’m training Bristles to crawl. Last night I woke the Natives four times as part of their-sleep deprivation program. Bristles can still walk, but now he’s starting to slump and drool; he’ll be crawling in no time.

Literature: Bristles is reading a book called Anthem for Doomed Youth, and looking at me, thoughtfully.

Security: The Natives are learning the rudiments of my security. I am sitting in a harness in a transport capsule as Bristles tries to match two metal parts to lock me in.

‘....bloody alien… technology…’

‘Everything okay?’ calls Smooth from the front.

Bristles crouches over me, back bent, breathing hoarsely.

‘You need a hand?’ says Smooth gently.

Bristles jams the bits of metal into the slot, attempting every possible permutation. I remain free. He straightens up and hits his head on the roof and yells words I haven’t learned yet. Smooth mates the buckles first time and snaps me in. Bristles glares at her like an upset gorilla.

Travel: Visibility at the back of this vehicle is limited. I’m too low; I need to see what’s happening around me. Fortunately I have learned how important it is for Natives to concentrate on ‘traffic’: the louder I scream, the likelier it is for them to stop the vehicle and lift me out, giving me a view of my surroundings. As we drive off, I reward them with silence.

Swimming Lesson: ‘Follow the duck… follow the duck…’ I catch the duck. Smooth is ecstatic.

Nose: ‘Check it out!’ says Bristles. ‘…someone’s getting some great antibodies from Papa!’ By sucking on the end of Bristle’s nose I can form an assessment of his mood, health and general well-being. I can also tell when he’s going to die.

Summary:

So far so good. No one knows I’m in charge.

