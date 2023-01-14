Leandro Trossard’s agent said the Belgium forward wants to quit Brighton after being left out of the team to face Liverpool on Saturday because of his “attitude”.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi revealed on Friday he had punished Trossard for leaving training without permission.

The 28-year-old had disappeared when told he would not start last weekend’s FA Cup third-round tie against Middlesbrough, which Brighton won 5-1.

But Josy Comhair, Trossard’s agent, hit back just hours later by insisting his client had been treated harshly and now wanted to leave Premier League club in the January transfer window.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt