Aġenzija Żgħażagħ and the Mikiel Anton Vassalli College Malta School of Art have announced Abigail Agius as the winner of the first edition of IdejARTI, a project-based programme with a focus on printmaking.

The programme is currently accepting applicants for its upcoming second edition starting in October.

The first edition of the programme focused on the medium of sculpture and explored the theme of transitions. The programme challenged young artists to take on the notion and explore how creative problems can be resolved in different and unusual ways.

Participants Amy Abela Mizzi, Abigail Agius, Martina Darmanin, James Debono, Magdalen Mizzi and Sheldon Saliba exhibited their final work between May and June 2022 at the Malta School of Art.

Second edition to start in October

Agius, the first edition’s winning artist, was awarded a summer scholarship to follow and participate in a three-week sculpture workshop by artist Rossella Biscotti entitled Translating Spatial Stories at the International Summer Academy of Fine Arts, Salzburg. Agius presented the installation Textile Bodies, exploring the body as a space moving through transitions, as well as a site of transition itself.

IdejARTI is currently accepting applications for its upcoming second edition taking place between October 2022 and May 2023 at the Malta School of Art.

Abigail Agius, IdejARTI first edition winner.

Those interested have until August 12 to apply. Applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 30 residing in Malta and Gozo intent on creating work using printmaking techniques and approaches.

The proposed theme for the upcoming edition is ‘permanence’, which participants are encouraged to interpret in the widest way possible.

idejARTI is built to support young creatives in developing a final artwork that reflects their personal artistic language.

For more information and to apply, visit mavc.gov.mt/programme/apply.