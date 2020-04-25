Aġenzija Sapport will be offering weekly online workshops to parents of children and adults with disabilities.

The first workshop will take place on Tuesday April 28 at 2pm, and will deal with developing a routine that is suitable to vulnerable members of the family.

Further workshops will be held on other subjects of special relevance during the coronavirus pandemic.

Disability parliamentary secretary Silvio Parnis said the agency was continuing to engage online and over the phone with families making use of its services.

He stressed the importance of listening to the specific challenges such families were facing and supporting them in the current situation.

Further details on the planned workshops will be made available on Aġenzija Sapport's social media channels, or by phone on 2256 8000.