Vans used by Aġenzija Sapport for services in the community were vandalised on Friday night, Oliver Scicluna, the Commissioner for the Rights of Persons with Disability, said in a post on Facebook.

“The vans, which are suitable for wheelchair users, were last night vandalised by some coward,” Scicluna wrote.

He said it was a shame that clients and workers would have to suffer as a result but the agency will ensure that services will continue to be given.

It will also file the necessary police reports, he said.