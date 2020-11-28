Twenty-six volunteers who dedicated time and effort to organising more than 100 social activities for people living with a disability this year have been thanked for their work.

Inclusion Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli commended the Aġenzija Sapport volunteers who manned the agency’s Sharing Lives service throughout 2020.

The service seeks to provide people with a disability with opportunities to interact socially, with a particular emphasis on those with a limited or no social network. It was extended to Gozo for the first time this year.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted many of the activities planned for the year, volunteers still managed to organise activities ranging from fishing to trekking, art and music sessions among others, as well as several online events and one-on-one initiatives.

The agency found backing for these activities from the Brian Foundation, YMCA, Aġenzija Sedqa, RMJ, Malta Rabbit Club, Science in the City and the Jesuits.

Volunteers were honoured at an online event held to thank them for their work.

The minister sent volunteers an online message of thanks and said that the government’s commitment to ensuring social inclusion meant it had elevated the matter to a ministerial portfolio. Farrugia Portelli assumed the role last week, following a cabinet reshuffle.

Aġenzija Sapport CEO Ruth Rose Sciberras said it would not have been possible to organise the Sharing Lives activities without the volunteers.

Anyone interested in volunteering with the service can contact Aġenzija Sapport on freephone 153, 2256 8000 (Malta) or 2156 9909 (Gozo). Training, supervision and support will be provided to volunteers for their own personal growth.

Students in post-secondary educational institutions and University students may apply to carry out voluntary work and/or a placement within the service. A certificate is given to those who offer 30 hours or more to this service.