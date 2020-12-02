Gilbert Agius was given the reins of the first team at Valletta FC as the Citizens continue their search for a new coach following the departure of Jesmond Zerafa.

On Sunday, Zerafa handed his resignation as Valletta FC coach following the team’s 3-1 defeat to Tarxien Rainbows at the Centenary Stadium.

The Valletta top hierarchy met during a committee meeting on Tuesday night and they have decided that for the time being the senior team will be under the guidance of Agius, who was Zerafa’s assistant this season.

For Agius, this will not be his first experience as senior coach for Valletta as the former City striker led his hometown club to the league title in season 2018-19 after winning a thrilling decider against Hibernians in a penalty-shoot-out.

Agius’s first match in charge could be not more demanding as the Citizens face their eternal rivals Floriana in a derby on Sunday at the National Stadium.