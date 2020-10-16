Rudolph Agius and Hannah Cutajar were crowned 2020 National Triathlon champions on Sunday, when the Malta Triathlon Federation hosted the Tacx National Triathlon Championships in Salina.

Agius’ win made up for his disappointment at having his participation in the World Ironman Championships in Kona, Hawaii, postponed to 2021.

