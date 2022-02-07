Malta national team captain Andrei Agius announced on Monday that he is set to call time on his international career after almost 16 years.

The Hibernians centre-back, who has been part of the senior Malta side since 2006, said that after time to consider his decision, he feels that it is time for him to step down from his role as Malta international.

“This past year and a half have been particular for me,” Agius said,

“I have accepted the transition because as players, our career demands that we take on different roles throughout the years. When you are young, you are usually enthusiastic and carefree with the only thing on your mind is improving yourself.

