Gilbert Agius, the Malta interim coach, said that he is focused on providing continuity and stability to the national team as they prepare to host Greece in a friendly international at the National Stadium on Thursday (kick-off: 6pm).

During the past weeks, the national team set-up was rocked by the news that former coach Devis Mangia was facing accusations of improper conduct by two national team players, leading the Malta Football Association (MFA) to open an investigation on the case.

Last week, Mangia resigned from his post and the MFA appointed Agius as interim coach and the Malta U-21 coach said that he is determined to do everything he can to ensure that the team continues its development process.

