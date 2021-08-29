Malta U-21 coach Gilbert Agius finalised his squad for his team’s opening commitments in the European Championship qualifiers.
The Maltese youngsters will host Northern Ireland at the Centenary Stadium on Friday before a trip to Moscow to face Russia on September 7.
The other teams forming part of Group C are Lithuania, Slovakia and Spain.
For Agius these will be his first competitive matches since replacing Silvio Vella as Malta U-21 coach last March.
