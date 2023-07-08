MEP Alex Agius Saliba will lead European Parliament negotiations on a proposal to improve and harmonise the rights of autistic persons within the European Union.

As the EP’s lead negotiator, Agius Saliba is tasked with negotiating to agree on a common European framework and guidelines on the rights of people on the autism spectrum. Individuals on the autism spectrum are believed to make up between 1 and 1.4% of the population. Aside from finding it challenging to integrate socially, they are also more prone to suffer from sensory sensitivities, seizures, anxiety, and depression.

Due to widespread stigma and discrimination, just 10% of autistic persons are employed, far less than people with other disabilities (47%) or no disability (72%). Statistically, autistic people tend to be concentrated in the lower wealth and income brackets.

People on the autism spectrum in the EU face long waiting lists to be diagnosed and often find it hard to have their condition recognised if they do not also have an associated intellectual disability.

In a statement announcing his new role, Agius Saliba said people with autism should be entitled to benefits comparable with those enjoyed by individuals who suffer from a physical or mental disability.

The Labour MEP wants EU member states to agree to mutually recognise autism diagnoses, allowing people on the autism spectrum to freely move between member states.

He also said that he will be asking the EP to consider measures that would improve the quality of services offered.

Proposals Agius Saliba has floated include specialised training for professionals, an EU-wide awareness-raising campaign about autism, and promoting the use of non-ableist language to combat the stigma that people on the autism spectrum face.

He is also pushing for the EP to adopt common guidelines on therapies for autistic persons based on best practices, to protect patients from unproven and potentially harmful therapies and interventions.

“The most important aspect in the protection of the rights of people on the autism spectrum is to uphold and respect the wishes and decisions of the individuals concerned,” Agius Saliba said. “This may only be achieved if autistic people, their families, and representative organisations are involved in all aspects of decision making.”