The Malta U-21 national team face their biggest test in the European Championship qualifiers when they face group leaders Spain at the Centenary Stadium tonight (kick-off: 8.45pm).

Gilbert Agius’ youngsters are bracing themselves for a daunting challenge against one of the strongest sides in the world at U-21 level.

The Spanish side have made a brisk start to their qualifying campaign, winning all four matches played, scoring 12 goals and conceding just three.

Coach Gilbert Agius has acknowledged the daunting challenge awaiting his team but is hoping that it will have a galvanise effect on his players who must roll up their sleeves and rise to the occasion.

“Spain’s strength in the game is well documented,” Agius said.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta