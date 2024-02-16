Agora Estates p.l.c. has issued a company announcement, pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority in accordance with the provisions of the Financial Markets Act (Chapter 345 of the Laws of Malta), as amended from time to time.

Agora Estates p.l.c. has announced that it has been granted approval by the Malta Financial Services Authority for the admissibility to listing on the Official List of the Malta Stock Exchange of a Bond Issuance Programme of up to €21,000,000. The Company may, until February 8, 2025, issue up to a maximum of €21,000,000 in value of Bonds in one or more tranches. The MFSA has also approved a Base Prospectus relating to the said Programme on February 9, 2024.

Pursuant to the Programme, final terms have also been issued on February 12, 2024 offering the first series and tranche under the Programme. The offer is in relation to €12,000,000 5.8% secured bonds due 2036.

A copy of the Prospectus and Final Terms are available on https://agora- estates.com/investor-relations/.