Many of us should agree with the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry calling upon the government to “act now”, arguing that it “is seriously concerned about the current state of play and the way the challenges we face as a country are being handled”. In its communication, the Malta Chamber clearly depicts our country’s sombre situation, which certainly deserves some serious reflection from each and every one of us.

Traditionally, we have considered parliament as the gatekeeper of our country’s well-being and relied upon this legislative authority to shape our country’s long-term vision. But, regardless of party politics, we are growingly not getting that sense of direction. But, then, where does our direction need to come from?

Our future is too important to be solely left to politicians. Of course, they have a leading role to play, nonetheless, we need to move away from uncompromising black-or-white rote thinking, which is neither plausible, practical nor effective in leading us forward.

Beyond the political spectrum, we desperately need a broader leadership gathering that is ready to work on meaningful change.

Central to this change is getting more and more people of influence in thinking objectively about how to tackle key challenges and deal with national issues.

Everybody who has a position of influence or leads an organisation should be thinking very carefully not just about how to create success and sustainability in their own areas of responsibility but also about how they can collaborate with others to make sure we have a society and economy that is better for everybody.

Collectively, we need to develop more actionable insights, better shape the needed vision and direction of this country by changing certain practices, building partnerships and, ultimately, affecting policy which is well put into practice.

Some may understandably argue that all this sounds utopian in nature.

Nonetheless, it is the right way to go, getting us out of the rut of party politics, which is overly conditioned by short-term electoral cycles and blurring our badly needed longer-term objectives.

Rightly so, and following its ‘act now’ communication, the Malta Chamber has gone a step further, calling for an urgent Malta Council for Economic and Social Development (MCESD) meeting “among all stakeholders” to discuss “the current situation that the country is in”. This is expected to be held tomorrow at noon.

In the past, the effectiveness of MCESD has been put into question, with many referring to it as a ‘talking shop’. Now is the time for this council to step up and prove its worth by acting as an effective national platform for constructive debate but, more importantly, with tangible outcomes and clear recommendations.

It is highly opportune for all social partners, the government, employer organisations, unions and civil society to put their heads together to contribute towards a collective effort with converging minds. We need to agree on common goals that are in the best interest of the nation. Goals which will require broad consensus in order to ensure a positive outcome.

We need to focus on a rethink and realignment of priorities, building and working towards the successful implementation of a national strategic agenda.

Norman Aquilina

This is what is needed and now is the time to collectively rise to the occasion.

Norman Aquilina is Group Chief Executive of Simonds Farsons Cisk plc.