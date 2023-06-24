Around 250 exhibitors took part in the annual agricultural show organised by Nadur local council for the feast of St Peter and St Paul, which is being celebrated on June 29.

Items on display included agricultural produce, animals, old agricultural machinery, traditional carts, local crafts, traditional Maltese food, fishery products and home-made wine by Nadur farmers.

Benny and Tonia, the Cittadella Folk Group, Spiro Sillato and the Mnarja Folk Group entertained the audience, while Can. Carmelo Portelli blessed the show held at l-Arċipriet Martin Camilleri Square, Nadur.

Can. Portelli also blessed a parade of horses and ponies.

Nadur mayor Edward Said presented local products and trophies to the exhibitors.

Farmers and their families made their way on traditional carts.