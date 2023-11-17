The Agrihub Project within the Agriculture Directorate was launched in 2020. This project has successfully navigated multiple phases, emerging as a local pioneer in advancing innovation within the agriculture sector. Guided by a commitment to research and development, Agrihub has achieved significant milestones in its pursuit of a more sustainable and resilient agricultural landscape.

The project's foundation lies in an exhaustive desk study, encompassing the analysis of literature on Regional and Local pests, drawing upon the technical expertise of project partners Ciheam Bari and MCAST. This study served as a compass, identifying key focal points, and laying the groundwork for a strategy to combat pests with potential devastating effects on the main local crops.

Apart from conducting a cross-sectional study of Maltese agriculture, Agrihub also engaged 400 farmers in an in-depth survey, collecting invaluable data on cultivation practices and first-hand experiences with pests. This extensive research identified the five major pests that became the project's focal points, offering insights crucial not only for pest monitoring but also for the development of Integrated pest management guidelines.

One of Agrihub's pivotal elements involved the establishment of a network of monitoring stations equipped with AI and machine learning capabilities. Over 30 traps were strategically placed across the island, aided by a call for expression of interest, encouraging active farmer participation through economic compensation.

The project's collaborative approach involved CIHEAM's utilisation of remote sensing and satellite imagery to identify homogenous areas of agricultural production that is a known influence for pest population dynamics. Specific farmers were also approached for participation through the use of the IACS system. This ensured an even spread of the monitoring network across the islands.

In a remarkable snowball effect, active farmer participation increased over time, with participants encouraging their peers to join this initiative.

Beyond monitoring current pest dynamics, Agrihub aimed to predict and forecast future pest populations. This led to the development of Pest Prediction Models, algorithms predicting pest reactions to recorded weather conditions. With expertise from CIHEAM Bari and extensive literature, models were crafted for four of the five major pests identified.

The web-based pest prediction models platform caters to the Directorate’s Agriculture Advisory Services (Agriconnect), allowing them to interpret results and devise Pest Management Plans in line with integrated pest management guidelines issued by the Directorate through Agrihub.

This system, will soon empower Agriconnect advisors to guide farmers on optimal crop protection strategies, minimising excessive pesticide use.

From establishing a National Centre for Agriculture Research and Innovation to taking innovative strides in Research and Technology, Agrihub stands at the forefront, paving the way for the future of Malta's small but dynamic agriculture sector.