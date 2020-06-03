An application for a massive tourism development planned on ODZ land in Fomm ir-Riħ, that had amassed thousands of objections, has been “suspended”.

The project – which had included plans for 16 suites, a reception area, a dining and breakfast area, a kitchen, as well as a gallery space and a swimming pool – made headlines in January after thousands came forward saying it would ruin the area.

Architect Ray Demicoli, who submitted the plans on behalf of Paul Vella from Ballut Blocks, has requested the Planning Authority to suspend the application process.

When contacted, Demicoli said his clients had been “rather disappointed at how this was received even though it was according to policy”.

Those opposing the development, which would have been located within an outside development zone in Mġarr, had argued that Fomm ir-Riħ would be ruined forever if the project was to be approved.

The plans submitted by Demicoli had also not included a farm even though this is a requirement according to ODZ policy guidelines.

On whether the applicants planned to again seek to develop the area one day, Demicoli said he was “not informed what they will do in future”.

Meanwhile, architect and environmental activist Tara Cassar, who had been one of the first to come out against the project, said activists were still “waiting” at this stage.

“An application is suspended because the PA would have asked the architect or applicant to either make certain changes to address concerns or submit further information. The processing of an application needs to be concluded within a year – otherwise PA will incur fees,” Cassar said.

“But a year may not be enough time, so PA allows a suspension of the processing of the permit up to six months. If the architect/applicant does not comply within these six months, the processing of the permit will recommence and will be decided based on most recent submissions.”

Astrid Vella from Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, an NGO that had vehemently opposed the project, said: “We welcome the suspension of this project which would have destroyed one of Malta’s few surviving rural hamlets in an unspoilt countryside setting.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted, even more than before, the importance of open space in an over-developed island.

“The fact that over 16,000 signed the Spazji Miftuħ petition shows how strongly the public feels about ensuring public access to such areas, which in this case would eventually have been closed to the public as an upscale touristic project.”