Sergio Aguero scored on his return from injury as a heavily-rotated Manchester City comfortably saw off Marseille 3-0 to end the French side’s hopes of dropping into the Europa League.

City had already secured top spot in Champions League Group C and Pep Guardiola took the chance to hand a number of his key players a rest ahead of Saturday’s trip to Manchester United in the Premier League.

But City’s reserves were still far too strong for Marseille, who slipped to a 14th defeat in their last 15 Champions League games, and missed out on the chance to leapfrog Olympiakos into third place in the group.

Guardiola made nine changes from the side that beat Fulham 2-0 on Saturday, including a Champions League debut for American goalkeeper Zack Steffen.

However, Steffen was rarely troubled as City recorded a fifth consecutive clean sheet.

